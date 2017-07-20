UNCW creates rain garden to reduce polluted stormwater runoff

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While classes may be out for the summer, some students and staff at UNCW have been hard at work.

The rain garden project started as a collaboration between the UNCW Surfrider Club and Environmental Concerns Organization, another student group, who teamed up to obtain a Green Initiative Fund mini-grant through the university.

The swale-like rain garden will help to reduce the volume of polluted stormwater runoff that reaches Bradley Creek by funneling the water through a planted area with mulch to slow the runoff and enhance infiltration.

UNCW is conducting research on the impact of the rain garden, particularly after heavy rains.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ prepares for opening night
Read More»
5 days ago
1 Comments for this article
UNCW professor on team that discovers new flying squirrel
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fans get a sneak peek behind production of opera in Wilmington
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments