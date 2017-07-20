UNCW creates rain garden to reduce polluted stormwater runoff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While classes may be out for the summer, some students and staff at UNCW have been hard at work.

The rain garden project started as a collaboration between the UNCW Surfrider Club and Environmental Concerns Organization, another student group, who teamed up to obtain a Green Initiative Fund mini-grant through the university.

The swale-like rain garden will help to reduce the volume of polluted stormwater runoff that reaches Bradley Creek by funneling the water through a planted area with mulch to slow the runoff and enhance infiltration.

UNCW is conducting research on the impact of the rain garden, particularly after heavy rains.