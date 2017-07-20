Unexploded World War II-era ordnance found on Outer Banks

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) – More unexploded World War II-era ordnance has been found on the North Carolina coast.

A news release from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said National Park Service rangers found the device on Tuesday in a remote area at the southern end of Hatteras Island.

On Wednesday, the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and detonated the bomb.

Last Friday, another piece of World War II-era ordnance was found on Shelly Island, the new island that formed off the North Carolina coast in the spring.

An ordnance disposal team removed that item as well.

