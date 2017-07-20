Unexploded World War II-era ordnance found on Outer Banks

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) – More unexploded World War II-era ordnance has been found on the North Carolina coast.

A news release from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said National Park Service rangers found the device on Tuesday in a remote area at the southern end of Hatteras Island.

On Wednesday, the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and detonated the bomb.

Last Friday, another piece of World War II-era ordnance was found on Shelly Island, the new island that formed off the North Carolina coast in the spring.

An ordnance disposal team removed that item as well.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Possible military device found on new NC island
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
A new island has popped up along North Carolina’s coast!
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Rare hawksbill sea turtle nest discovered on Hatteras Island
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments