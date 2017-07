Every week resident comedian Wills Maxwell reports the weird news stories that WWAY did not.

This week we take a look at:

– A salt and pepper shaker convention. Yes, a whole convention. A convention for salt and pepper shakers

– A man loses it and smashes things at a Taco Bell.

– A group of Egyptian students called “Egyptian Big Hero 6” have invented a robot that makes cotton candy all on it’s own.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina.