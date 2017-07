(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for the Port City! Travel and Leisure Magazine has named Wilmington one of the top “Can’t Miss” Points of Interest in our state.

The magazine says “the river-bound town of Wilmington provides easy access to North Carolina’s southern-most barrier island beaches”.

From the riverwalk to farmers markets to the battleship, there’s so much to see in our area.

Other places on the list include the Outer Banks, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Mount Mitchell.