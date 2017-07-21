Body of missing swimmer found off Outer Banks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The body of a missing swimmer has been found off the North Carolina coast.

Tim Riley, deputy chief for Currituck Fire & EMS, tells local media outlets the body of the 30-year-old man was found shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the Pine Island section of Corolla Beach.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man as Thaddeus Davis. He was a staff member at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania as well as an assistant high school football coach.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it got a 911 call Thursday about a man seen by his wife going underwater and not resurfacing. The Corolla Beach Rescue Lifeguard Service reported rip currents in the area at the time of the drowning.

