Bridge repair to close section of I-140 for several days

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bridge repairs will close a section of I-140 for several days starting this weekend.

The NC Department of Transportation says a mile-long section of I-140 will close at the junction with I-40. That’s in the Northchase/Murrayville area.

The closure will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon so crews can safely repair a bridge over I-40.

The road is expected to reopen on Thursday. All traffic will be detoured off I-140 at Exit 20 and will be directed back on to I-140 West.

Transportation officials urge drivers to follow the detour and expect delays.