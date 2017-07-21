Brunswick County receives new GenX test results

Bolivia, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has received additional results of testing for GenX in the water supply.

Samples taken on July 6 revealed levels of 85.6 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 87.l parts per trillion in the finished water source. NC Health and Human Services has established the health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water at 140 nanograms per liter, also known as parts per trillion.

These samples were taken before Chemours ceased the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

“We are working closely with our partners at the State of North Carolina to analyze the health and safety of our water supply, and to determine potential corrective actions,” said Ann Hardy, Brunswick County Manager. “We are committed to transparency with any issue related to our water supply, and we will continue to release test results as they become available. I encourage the public to visit our website and social media channels for up-to-date information.”