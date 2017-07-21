Candidate filings end, several area races crowded

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Candidate filings ended at noon today in North Carolina and there are several crowded races in the Cape Fear Region.

In New Hanover County, Kure Beach will have a new mayor after the election. Mayor Emilie Swearingen is not running again. Craig Bloszkinsky and Christopher Hald are running to take that position.

In previous reports, we also told you Todd Zola is challenging Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. Click here to read more about the other filings in New Hanover County.

In Pender County, three people are running for the open seat for Mayor in Burgaw. Kennett Cowan, Johnnie Stringfield, and Jeffrey Williams II are running for Mayor. Click here to read more about the candidate filings in Pender County.

In Brunswick County, two people are challenging Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis. Vivian Beatty and Jerry Merrick are running against Eulis. Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure also has a challenger. Robert Rogers is running for Mayor in Oak Island. Click here to see more of the filings in Brunswick County.

Click here to see candidate filings in Columbus County.

In Bladen County, two people are challenging Bladenboro Mayor Rufus Duckworth. Larry Simmons and Charles Kelly are running against Duckworth. Two people are running for Mayor in Dublin. Darryl Dowless and William Hursey are running for the spot. Current Mayor Horace Wyatt is not running again.

Click here to see the candidate filings in Bladen County.