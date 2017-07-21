Kilimanjaro climb set for new playground at shooting site

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

ANDERSON, SC (AP) – Two South Carolina teachers will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a new playground at the elementary school that was the site of a fatal shooting.

Scene where a school shooting was reported in Townville, SC on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo: WSPA, CNN)

The Anderson Independent Mail reports that Helen Watson and Raquel Lemrick will return to Tanzania next week.

The pair had no intention of climbing Africa’s tallest peak again, after doing so last year, but decided to return to raise money for a new playground at Townville Elementary School.

Townville Elementary was the site of a 2016 playground shooting that killed 6-year-old Jacob Hall and injured two students and a teacher.

The two will wear superhero costumes to honor Jacob, who had a passion for superheroes reflected in the theme of his memorial service. They will unfurl a “Townville Strong” banner at the summit.

Jacob Hall, a first grader at Townville Elementary School in SC, died after being shot at school. (Photo: Renae Hall/Family Photo/MGN)

___

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bowling with Badges for Special Olympics of North Carolina
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Special Pedals host barbecue fundraiser
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Plans to sink a wrecked ship in memory of Brian Davis
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments