Man arrested in Handee Hugo robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces charges in a convenience store robbery that happened earlier this month.

Wilmington Police say Ernest Allen, 45, is accused of entering the Handee Hugo on Shipyard Boulevard on July 11 and forcing an employee to open the register. Police say Allen put money in a bag and then ran out the front door.

Allen faces a long list of charges, including:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of breaking or entering motor vehicle

Two counts of larceny

Assault on a government official

Two counts of financial card fraud

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of firearm by a felon

PWIMSD Cocaine

Kidnapping

Two counts of Resist/Delay/Obstruct public officers

Reckless driving to endanger

Fail to heed light/siren

Hit/Run/Fail stop/leave the scene of property damage

Allen is in the New Hanover County jail under a $350,000 bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Allen has a long list of prior convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny charges, among others.