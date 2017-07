WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a new traffic pattern in place at an intersection in Wilmington.

A section of Front Street was closed on Friday near the intersection at Carolina Beach Road, Burnett Boulevard, and 3rd Street.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson said the traffic pattern has been shifted so crews can remove the old culvert to replace it with a new one.

Drivers are being diverted around the closed part of Front Street as road work in the area continues.