Surfing and cystic fibrosis come together at Pipeline to a Cure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A discovery by Australian researchers is the foundation for a local event that merges a life-threatening disease with the waves of our coast.

Pipeline to a Cure was created when researchers found that children with cystic fibrosis who surfed had significantly healthier lungs. After this discovery, doctors found that inhaling saltwater mist helps to re-hydrate the lining of the lungs, allowing those with cystic fibrosis to more easily eliminate bacteria-contaminated mucus.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes mucus to build us and clog organs in the body, especially the lungs, making breathing difficult. There is no cure.

Scott Johnson lives with cystic fibrosis in Wilmington and is one of the speakers at the Pipeline to a Cure benefit gala at the Wilmington Convention Center.

He stopped by Good Morning Carolina to talk about life with cystic fibrosis, the event, and how you can get involved.

The gala is on Saturday, July 29. The gala begins at 6 p.m.; however, there is a VIP Pre-Party that begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $150. For ticket information, click here.