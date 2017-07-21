THE LATEST: Levels of GenX rise and NC Attorney General opens civil investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein is opening a civil investigation into Chemours.

He is demanding the company release records and documentation relating to safety data, names of persons responsible, health risks and much more.

“I think the company should be, you know responsible for what they dump in the river,” Wilmington resident Shane Jones said.

After more than a month of dealing with GenX concerns, the public wants someone to step up and get something done.

Now action is being taken. The State’s top lawyer is speaking out. Attorney General Josh Stein issued a civil investigative demand requiring the company Chemours to release all documents pertaining to the company’s dealings with GenX.

Chemours claimed they stopped disposing of GenX in the Cape Fear River on June 21st.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released the latest results collected from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. GenX almost doubled since the company said they stopped pumping the chemical into the water.

The health goal is 140 parts per trillion and since July 17th they have been above that number.

Meanwhile, Stein is getting involved to help get answers. In a statement he said, “We need to know more about how Chemours markets GenX. Its risks and its environmental sustainability – that’s what this action demands.”

The public agrees and hopes the company takes this seriously.

“I think it’s a good thing, I think that maybe by them doing that, maybe the companies will get serious and tell us exactly what’s going on,” Jones said.

CFPUA said they will continue to test and consult with the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services.

Chemours has until August 21st to provide all the documentation.

If they do not comply the Attorney General’s office communication director said, they can take them to court or a judge can hold them in contempt.