Wilmington, CFPUA working with churches to set up water delivery sites

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington and CFPUA are working with local churches to become water delivery sites.

Right now, there is a free water service station in Ogden where groundwater is treated at the Richardson nanofiltration plant. It’s a location that’s not as convenient to get to for many who live in different areas of the county.

The plan is for residents to drop off clean, empty containers at a participating church. The containers should be limited to between one and five gallons in size, have caps, and be labeled with your full name and phone number. Once the churches have been designated, the containers will be taken to and from the water refill site in Ogden. Then, all you have to do is return to the church to pick up the filled container.

The City of Wilmington says it will release information next week about locations and schedules.

While these distribution sites are available for residents, New Hanover County says that DHHS has confirmed that the public does not need to stop drinking or using the water.

