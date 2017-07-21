Wilmington restaurants celebrating Brunch Bill with Sunday drink specials

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From $1 Mimosas to Bloody Mary bars, restaurants in the Port City are celebrating the Brunch Bill with special deals.

On Tuesday, the City of Wilmington passed the Brunch Bill allowing alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Several other towns in the Cape Fear have also passed it.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Bar Manager at the George Matt Babson said.

Bar Manager at the George Matt Babson and several other restaurants are not wasting anytime celebrating and advertising their Sunday specials.

“$5 Bloody Mary’s and $3.50 mimosas,” Babson said.

Black Fin and Hell’s Kitchen took to Facebook to announce $1 Mimosas. JohnnyLukes also posted on Facebook about their $3 Mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys starting at 11 a.m. Hell’s Kitchen Manager Gigi Ciliselli said they will be opening an hour earlier and will also be offering a Bloody Mary bar.

“We give you a cup of vodka and then, you go and set up the Bloody Mary the way you want to make it, so we have a whole thing with all the fixings you could think of for it. We’re also doing skewers that have shrimp and bacon wrapped around them that you could add to it for $1.50,” Ciliselli said.

New Hanover County, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Surf City, Calabash, Leland and Oak Island have also all passed the Brunch Bill. Kure Beach voted against it, but they are discussing it again tonight.