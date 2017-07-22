ON DEMAND Watch the Brunswick County GenX Forum hosted by WWAY, StarNews and WHQR...

Citizens invited to learn about Wilmington PD

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) – Interested in learning about what it takes to become a police officer in Wilmington?

Starting August 7, Wilmington Police Department’s next Citizens Police Academy will begin.

The academy lasts for four weeks, and is free and open to participants who are 18 years of age or older.

The class meets one night a week at the police department headquarters at 615 Bess St.

Attendees will learn information about criminal investigations, the vice-narcotics unit and local gangs, as well as have a chance to tour the Southeastern North Carolina Airborne Law Enforcement (SABLE) aviation unit and even meet with the department’s mounted and canine units.

Click here for more information.

