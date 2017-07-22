Kure Beach passes ‘Brunch Bill’

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Kure Beach became the latest town to adopt the “Brunch Bill” at their town council meeting Friday.

The bill, which allows restaurants to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, was first considered on Tuesday. According to Kure Beach Town Clerk Nancy Avery, it needed a two-thirds vote for approval. The brunch bill only received three votes in favor of it. Two commissioners, David Heglar and Craig Bloszinsky, were against it. The second vote only required a simple majority.

The NC General Assembly recently passed a law allowing local governments to decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Every municipality in New Hanover County has now passed the ordinance allowing early alcohol sales. Surf City and Oak Island have passed it as well.