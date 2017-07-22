Man charged with setting blaze at Winston-Salem thrift store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with setting fire to a Winston-Salem thrift store.

A news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department said that the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Thrift Store was set ablaze early Thursday morning.

Police say that 44-year-old Ronald Anthony Houser set the fire and stole items. He’s been jailed on charges including felony burning of a public building and larceny. Neither the news release nor jail records made clear if Houser has an attorney.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Houser was an employee of the Rescue Mission. A safe and two cash boxes were taken, according to the newspaper.

The store and a warehouse remain closed.