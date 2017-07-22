Prospective boaters learn all about safety in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Class was in session on Saturday in Wrightsville Beach, but not for math or science. Boating safety was the topic of conversation.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-01 puts on the beginner boating course. It teaches students about different types of boats, boating law, required safety equipment, and more.

If you want to operate powered watercraft in the state of North Carolina and were born after January 1, 1988, you are required to get a boating license and completion of this course puts prospective boaters well on their way to obtaining it.

“As long as we keep this as a safe and good place to boat, people are gonna keep coming here from Charlotte and Raleigh. The more they come here, we support our local boating industry. The restaurants stay open, the marinas stay open, and I just think it promotes a good atmosphere for people to come to Wrightsville Beach to boat,” said class instructor Bob Licursi.

The eight hour class cost $35 and students received a boating certificate or card after they completed it. Generally, fifteen classes are offered during the spring and summer every year in our area.