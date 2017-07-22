UNCW Police, Special Olympics NC come together for bowling fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cardinal Lanes on Shipyard Boulevard was taken over by the UNCW Police and the Special Olympics Saturday, all for a good cause.

It was all part of “Bowling With Badges”, an event to get the community to come together and have a fun time bowling, all while raising money to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina.

Bowlers could register for $20, which included three games and a shoe rental. Teams of five could also sign up together.

Prizes were awarded to the top team and there was raffle with prizes from local sponsors.

The partnership between UNCW Police and Special Olympics NC continues to grow every day.

“Erin, Officer Bray here, actually came to me and said, ‘Hey, I want to get more involved in Special Olympics,’ and wanted to see what I could do to help raise money for our organization, which is amazing. With that collaboration, we just expanded, it was her idea with doing the bowling tournament, so this is our first time ever doing this,” said New Hanover County Special Olympics coordinator Tiffany Lesley.

All of the athletes involved with Special Olympics NC got to participate for free, so the money raised through “Bowling With Badges” will go directly towards funding the event.