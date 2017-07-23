Former SC ports officials: FBI involved in corruption probe

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Two former South Carolina Ports Authority officials say they’ve talked with FBI agents about an ongoing political corruption investigation including a suspended South Carolina legislator and his consultant father.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Sunday that former ports authority executive Catherine Templeton and authority ex-chairman Pat McKinney said they were interviewed by the FBI.

The agency didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

McKinney said the agents focused on the work the consulting firm run by Richard Quinn Sr. did for the port.

His son, state Rep. Rick Quinn Jr., was suspended from his seat after being charged with misconduct in office.

Templeton said agents discussed the Quinns and others.

Templeton wants to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster in next year’s Republican primary. Quinn is a longtime McMaster consultant.

