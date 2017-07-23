Gov. Cooper to discuss GenX with local officials in Wilmington Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a briefing with local, state, and federal officials on GenX Monday morning in Wilmington.

The briefing will be held at the New Hanover County Government Center at 9 a.m. Monday.

The briefing will only be opening to a pool reporter from the StarNews.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press conference afterwards at 10 a.m. open to credentialed press.

At 11:30 a.m. the Governor will be in Sunset Beach to deliver remarks at the NC Sheriffs’ Association’s annual meeting. It is also only open to credentialed press.