Spieth wins British Open

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) —  Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.

Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Spieth 1 round away from 3rd leg of Grand Slam
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Spieth turns in a beauty on a nasty day at British Open
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Municipal Summer Golf League begins
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments