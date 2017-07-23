Trump tweets frustration with GOP, health care

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweets (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing his frustration with Republicans, saying they “do very little to protect their President.”

He’s also criticizing Republicans over their failure so far to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In a series of Sunday tweets, Trump says the repercussions from not repealing and replacing “Obamacare” will be “far greater than any of them understand!”

Republicans in the Senate are struggling to come together on a bill to overhaul the nation’s health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Trump insisted that senators not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Trump has a complicated relationship with the GOP, but its lawmakers have continued to be generally supportive of the president.

___

5:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing his frustration with Republicans, saying they "do very little to protect their President."

In a tweet Sunday, Trump says this happens even with “some that were carried over the line on my back.”

The president isn’t making clear exactly why he’s upset. But his tweet comes as Republicans in the Senate struggle to come together on a bill to overhaul President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Trump insisted that senators not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with the Republican Party, but GOP lawmakers have continued to be generally supportive of the president, even as his approval ratings slip.

