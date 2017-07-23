Wilmington Mayor enjoys first ‘Brunch Bill’ Sunday

First Sunday for 'Brunch Bill' (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was the first official day the ‘Brunch Bill’ was in effect which meant many started their brunch plans two hours earlier this morning.

Mimosas and Bloody Marys were ordered all morning long in New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo enjoyed his brunch two hours earlier than before at Blackfinn Ameripub in Wilmington.

He said his drink of choice this morning was a mimosa to go along with his meal.

Many businesses in Wilmington are excited the bill is in full swing now.

“It’s a good day for the community, it’s a good day for the city. You know the tourism we have here, we have so many people. They are frequent in our restaurants and around the community and we now can take part of this brunch bill starting at 10 o’clock,” Mayor Saffo said.

Several other towns in the Cape Fear also passed the ‘Brunch Bill’ this week, including Leland.