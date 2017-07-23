Wonder Woman sequel gets a title: ‘Wonder Woman II’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wonder Woman has a few reasons to celebrate.

As of Sunday, the superhero pic is now the highest-grossing film of the summer with $398 million from North American theaters, and the sequel is official.

Warner Bros. is not saying much about the inevitable follow-up to the smash hit, but the studio did flash a title card with the words “Wonder Woman II” during its Comic-Con presentation Saturday.

But that was the extent of the “Wonder Woman II” talk at the fan convention.

There is no official word on whether or not Patty Jenkins will return to direct, who is penning the script or even when the film might hit theaters.

Not even Gal Gadot mentioned it during the Comic-Con “Justice League” panel.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Cinderella Castle Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
A look at plans for new rides and more at Disney parks
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Beijing says no to Justin Bieber over past ‘bad behavior’
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
A Disney adoption fairytale ending as Mickey has a big surprise for kids
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments