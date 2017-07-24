Accused scammer arrested at car dealership

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man allegedly known for conning people was arrested this morning at a car dealership in Wilmington.

50-year-old James Gifford Cambow is accused of scamming multiple people in North Carolina and outside the state.

He was arrested by Wilmington police this morning at Neuwirth Motors of Wilmington, for obtaining property by false pretense of more than one-hundred-thousand dollars and possession of a firearm.

His past victims say it was only a matter of time before Cambow got caught.

“The only thing I was surprised about was he’s in Wilmington. I knew it was a matter of time that he’s going to get arrested. You can fool some of the people, some of the time. But you’re not going to fool all the people, all the time,” Bill Davis said.

Cambow is in jail under a two-hundred-ten-thousand dollar bond and his first appearance in court is set for tomorrow.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Community leader reacts to shooting outside Boys and Girls Club
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
News officers sworn in to Wilmington Police Department
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Traffic Alert: Crash at 3rd and Wooster St. in downtown Wilmington
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments