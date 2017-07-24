Accused scammer arrested at car dealership

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man allegedly known for conning people was arrested this morning at a car dealership in Wilmington.

50-year-old James Gifford Cambow is accused of scamming multiple people in North Carolina and outside the state.

He was arrested by Wilmington police this morning at Neuwirth Motors of Wilmington, for obtaining property by false pretense of more than one-hundred-thousand dollars and possession of a firearm.

His past victims say it was only a matter of time before Cambow got caught.

“The only thing I was surprised about was he’s in Wilmington. I knew it was a matter of time that he’s going to get arrested. You can fool some of the people, some of the time. But you’re not going to fool all the people, all the time,” Bill Davis said.



Cambow is in jail under a two-hundred-ten-thousand dollar bond and his first appearance in court is set for tomorrow.