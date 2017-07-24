Deputies: NC man charged, 7-year-old girl seriously injured after rape

OLIN, N.C. (WBTV) — An Iredell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl over the weekend.

Brentley Jason Byers, 28, had been left alone with the 7-year-old and three other children, and a family member came to pick up two of the other children Friday evening, deputies say.

The mother of the 7-year-old girl said she left for work at 7 a.m. Friday and returned around 1 p.m. Saturday to find her daughter sitting in the chair with blood on her. That’s when the girl said she had been sexually assaulted.

“Indications were that the crime occurred during the night when only two small children and the suspect were in the home,” deputies say.

Evidence found in the home, including clothing in the washing machine, was consistent with a sexual assault, deputies say.

The 7-year-old went to Iredell County EMS and later to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem. Deputies say the child will likely need surgery due to the extent of her injuries.

“The victim has suffered extensive injuries from the assault,” deputies say.

Byers was arrested and charged with statutory rape of child by adult and given a $1 million bond.

Deputies say more charges are likely.

