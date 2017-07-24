Local district attorneys monitoring state’s GenX investigation

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — This afternoon, District Attorneys Ben and Jon David released a joint news release in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement the state is assessing whether a criminal investigation into GenX is warranted.

It states, “The District Attorney’s Offices for the fifth and thirteenth prosecutorial districts will work closely with our partners at the state, federal and local levels to determine if there is evidence of criminal violations.”

The Cape Fear River flows through four of the five counties Ben and Jon David represent, namely Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender.

As elected district attorneys, “we have overlapping and concurrent jurisdiction involving any applicable state criminal laws,” it continues.

The district attorneys offices say they will continue to assess all the information as it becomes available.