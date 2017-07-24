Man arrested in triple shooting at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A man has been arrested in a triple shooting that left three people injured at a North Carolina nightclub.

Police tell local media outlets 24-year-old Nelson Kwame Brown was arrested Monday and charged with crimes including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Authorities say they responded to a call of shots fired at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a club in Raleigh.

Three people – 33-year-old Raymond Burroughs, 28-year-old Johnny Green and 22-year-old Conrad Enudu – were taken to the hospital for injuries. Brown was in jail Monday. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

