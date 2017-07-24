Man pleads guilty to murder in Columbus County drunk driving crash

Francies Baldwin (Photo: Columbus Co. District Attorney's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man is going to prison for at least 11 years after pleading guilty in a deadly motorcycle crash.

Francies Baldwin pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Michael Evins Campbell.

The District Attorney’s Office says Baldwin turned in front of Campbell, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. It happened in June 2015 near Farmers Union Store.

Baldwin had a blood alcohol content of .14 at the time of the crash.

According to Bladen Online, Baldwin’s speedometer was stuck at 90mph.

Campbell’s wife and children spoke after the plea was entered. The expressed sorrow for their loss and asked for an end to drinking and driving.

The judge sentenced Baldwin to between 11 and just over 14 years in prison.