Man pleads guilty to murder in Columbus County drunk driving crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Francies Baldwin (Photo: Columbus Co. District Attorney's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man is going to prison for at least 11 years after pleading guilty in a deadly motorcycle crash.

Francies Baldwin pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Michael Evins Campbell.

The District Attorney’s Office says Baldwin turned in front of Campbell, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. It happened in June 2015 near Farmers Union Store.

Baldwin had a blood alcohol content of .14 at the time of the crash.

 

According to Bladen Online, Baldwin’s speedometer was stuck at 90mph.

Campbell’s wife and children spoke after the plea was entered. The expressed sorrow for their loss and asked for an end to drinking and driving.

The judge sentenced Baldwin to between 11 and just over 14 years in prison.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man left baby in car he dropped off for service
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies: NC man charged, 7-year-old girl seriously injured after rape
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man shot and killed in Oak Island identified
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments