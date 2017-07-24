Nearly 100lbs of pot and counterfeit items seized in Sanford

“This case demonstrates the importance of cooperation between different agencies in order to effectively enforce state and federal laws. In addition to the large drug seizure, the seizure of such a large amount of counterfeit merchandise helps protect local merchants and consumers from being victimized,” said Sanford Police Chief Ronnie Yarborough.

Police said the street value of the counterfeit merchandise is estimated to be $46,250, and the street value of the marijuana at $435,449. $75,321 in cash was also seized.