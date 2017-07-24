New Hanover football player collapses during practice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover High School football player was taken to the hospital this morning before the start of practice.

The team was gathered for practice at 13th and Ann Streets.

Wildcats Athletic Trainer Matt Triche says it happened around 8:30 a.m. The 16-year-old was experiencing seizure-like symptoms, but was alert and did not need CPR.

EMS took the teen to the hospital as a precaution.

Triche says he doesn’t think heat played a role because he checked the heat index minutes before and it was well below the state mandated threshold.

Triche says the athlete will undergo cardiac tests before being allowed to return to the field.

