New Wilmington health facility aims to lower costs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you have a high health insurance deductible? Are you tired of waiting hours to even see a doctor? If that’s the case, one New Hanover County medical practice is aiming to change up the game.

Promina Health opened up just a few days ago in Wilmington. Their overall goal cutting down costs and wait times when it comes to getting the care you and your family need.

Founder, Dr. Brian Lanier says it’s like a gym membership, you pay a fee once a month and get to see him as many times as you need.

“Doing away with that insurance based high productivity time of a model, we can spend more time with patients and we can take care of them in a way that they can afford,” Lanier said. “That’s transparent, and there’s no surprises.”

