$600 worth of pots and plants stolen from legally blind man’s garden

Robert Novak put signs around his garden on July 24, 2017 after $600 worth of pots and plants was stolen. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you drive down Bonham Avenue in Wilmington, handmade signs will alert you to a crime scene.

Norbert Novak is legally blind.

He says someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of pots and plants from his garden.

He says he contacted police, who are investigating and he roped off the area for them.

Novak says even though he’s upset, he says he is not letting this situation get to him.

“If you need something that bad, I’ll give you every dime I’ve got in my pocket and I’ll write you a check for the difference or I’ll help you carry them home, or I’ll do what I can to help you. I felt pretty bummed out,” Novak said.

Novak says he has no ill feelings towards the thief but hopes that the police will catch him so something like this doesn’t happen again to someone else.