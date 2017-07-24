Three Wilmington men plead guilty to trafficking heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin last week.

On Monday, July 17, 32-year-old Michael McMillian was sentenced to five to eight years behind bars and a fine of $50,000. McMillian is in prison for trafficking in heroin more than four grams by transportation, manufacturing and possession.

On Wednesday, July 19, 40-year-old Ahmad Davis was sentenced to five and seven years in prison. Davis had previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin more than 28 grams, conspiracy to traffic in heroin more than 28 grams and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

Evidence in court, on February 11, 2015 showed Davis, McMillian and two other persons agreed to go to New York to obtain a quantity of raw heroin to distribute in Wilmington. McMillian had the connection to obtain the heroin, while Davis was to provide the money. They traveled to New York in two cars where, on July 12 of that year, Davis, McMillian and a third male purchased a large amount of heroin and a cutting agent. Prior to leaving New York, a female was given an amount of the heroin to test. She then fell unconscious and was revived in a hotel room. Later on July 12, both cars left New York with the heroin hidden in a child’s toy in one of the cars. Davis and McMillian traveled in the other car, which was owned and driven by the third male. They stopped at a Walmart in Maryland and purchased a grinder, stamps and other items to package the raw heroin for distribution.

Law Enforcement received information that this group would be going to New York and would be returning with the heroin. New Hanover County and Jacksonville Police Detectives worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force to set up mobile surveillance and stopped both cars near Castle Hayne. In one car, they found approximately 30 grams of heroin and almost two ounces of a cutting agent hidden in the child’s toy. Davis, McMillian and the third male were arrested in the second car, which also contained the items for packaging and distribution.

“A significant heroin pipeline to Wilmington has been disrupted by the combined efforts, hard work and cooperation between various law enforcement agencies” commented Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo.

On Thursday, July 20, 22-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin more than four grams, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, and sale of heroin. Williams was sentenced to three to five years imprisonment.

Evidence showed, between July 29 and August 8, 2106, Williams distributed more than 300 bags of heroin in Wilmington. According to the investigation, Williams was first distributing one brand of heroin that his customers did not like because they felt it was not strong enough. He then began distributing a different brand, which caused at least one overdose during this time period; there were no reported deaths from it. According to the evidence, Williams was supplying at least one person who was distributing heroin that was found at a number of Market Street hotels and motels.

On August 8, 2016, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Williams’ residence on Berkely Drive and found more than 300 bags of heroin and approximately four grams of raw heroin.

“Heroin distribution will not be tolerated anywhere in our community, but we will continue to be hyper vigilant in our prosecution of cases in the hotels and motels of the Market Street corridor” commented Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo.