WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW announced Monday that it received a record amount of donations in the past year.

The university announced that in the 2016-17 fiscal year they received around $17.2 million from more than 10,000 different donors. That broke the previous record of 14.9 million which was set last year.

UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli said that the donations “demonstrate pride in UNCW” and that the money will help the school “grow and flourish”