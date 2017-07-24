VIRAL VIDEO: NC State football player squats 700 lbs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — While NC State football players were training in the weight room, one player took things to the next level.

Several players and coach, Dantonio Burnette, are calling Kentavius Street a “monster” for squatting 700 lbs!

 

And if that isn’t enough, the 6-foot-2, 283-pound defensive lineman can also run a 4.58 40-Yard Dash and jump a 40-inch Vertical!

WTVD reports the senior is looking to have a huge breakout season for the Pack, so we’ll just have to see how this season plays out.

Kentavius said he’s grateful to those who support him, especially his coach.

After his big lift, he wrote a touching tweet for his Burnette saying, “Appreciate it coach wouldn’t be the man nor athlete I am today without ya.”

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Army veteran’s dying wish is to hear from you
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington couple wins $1 million lottery prize
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments