Whiteville’s Brooks Baldwin commits to UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Big news for a Whiteville pitcher, and it’s not Mackenzie Gore this time. Brooks Baldwin will be trading in his Whiteville blue for UNCW teal following his senior season.

Baldwin has been part of two state championship teams for the Wolfpack including his freshman season when he started the state title game and got the victory.

On the mound in 2017 he won three games, including a 13-0 shutout victory against Cape Hatteras in the 1-A State Playoffs, he appeared in every thirteen contests total in which he pitched 46 total innings.

He’s also a heck of a soccer star too i might add.

Assuming he’s not drafted, Baldwin will head to play for the UNCW Seahawks in 2018.

It appears when Baldwin is at UNCW, his pitching coach will still be Matt Williams.

Last week, Williams spoke with the College of Charleston and new head coach Chad Holbrook on the open position with the cougars. Today, Williams tweeted out that he will be returning to the Port City to remain as the pitching coach for the UNCW team.

The Seahawks were second in the CAA conference last season with a 4.88 ERA.