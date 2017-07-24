Wilmington couple wins $1 million lottery prize

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Extreme Millions lottery scratch-offs (Photo: NCEL)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington couple walked away with just over $400,000 after playing a scratch-off game.

Joseph and Susan Nemec played the Extreme Millions scratch-off and won $1 million. The couple bought the $30 ticket at the Monkey Junction Pit Stop on Carolina Beach Road. They claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

They had the choice of taking the $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or the lump sum of $600,000. They chose the lump sum. After state and federal taxes, they took home $417,015.00.

Extreme Millions launched in December with four top prizes of $10 million and 22  prizes of $1 million.

All four top prizes and 15 $1 million prizes remain.

 

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Army veteran’s dying wish is to hear from you
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIRAL VIDEO: NC State football player squats 700 lbs
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Phelps loses by 2 seconds to simulated shark in ‘Shark Week’
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments