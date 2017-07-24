Wilmington couple wins $1 million lottery prize

Extreme Millions lottery scratch-offs (Photo: NCEL)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington couple walked away with just over $400,000 after playing a scratch-off game.

Joseph and Susan Nemec played the Extreme Millions scratch-off and won $1 million. The couple bought the $30 ticket at the Monkey Junction Pit Stop on Carolina Beach Road. They claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

They had the choice of taking the $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or the lump sum of $600,000. They chose the lump sum. After state and federal taxes, they took home $417,015.00.

Extreme Millions launched in December with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million.

All four top prizes and 15 $1 million prizes remain.