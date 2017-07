HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach Police say a women was struck by a car Monday.

They say the driver turned abruptly in the intersection, crossed the center line and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrain, Anne McClain, is vacationing from Pawhatan, Virginia and was transported to Grand Stand Hospital.

At last check, she was in stable condition.

The driver, 80-year-old Jame Dullaghan, has been charged with Left of Center and Failure to Yield Right of Way.