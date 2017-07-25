Art in the Arboretum looking for artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Calling all artists!

Friends of the NHC Arboretum and the Wilmington Art Association want professional and emerging artists over the age of 18, to register for North Carolina’s largest coastal outdoor art show.

This year’s 22nd annual juried art show and sale is a three-day, family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m from October 6-8.

Artists’ work will be displayed in the auditorium and throughout the seven acres of gardens at the NHC Arboretum. Paintings, photography, drawings, prints, textiles and banners are being accepted as well as ceramics, glass, metal, stone, wood, textiles, and jewelry.

The Ability Garden will be available to work with artists with disabilities.

For details and to register, click here.

You can also stop by the NHC Arboretum office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to fill out a paper form.

Registration deadline is Sunday, August 20, midnight.