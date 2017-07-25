Children from Belarus learn about local marine life

The children from Belarus got to interact with different sea creatures and got to hold some, like hermit crabs, on July 25, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Children affected by the Chernobyl disaster in the 80s, have been in the Cape Fear.

It is because of the efforts of the American Belarussian Relief Organization.

“I have a lot of things to see,” David Kozhov said.

The children and their American host families handled and learned about local marine life.

“Just from being at the beach a lot this summer and then coming here and actually learning about the animals that they’ve crossed paths with, I think they’re definitely taking a lot of enjoyment out of it,” Stephanie Cribb, a host mother, said.

For these kids its a break from the physical and emotional stress they go through back home, due to the conditions because of Chernobyl.

“By being out of the country for six weeks each summer, their bodies can get a break and it reduces their incidence of disease later on,” Tracy Skrabal, North Carolina Coastal Federation Manager, said.

Even though many don’t know English, they still know how to have fun and appreciate the wildlife.

“The learning is always great but we wanted this to be joyful for them and I certainly think it is,” Skrabal said.

They already have their favorite animals they learned about. Some are big and some are very small.

“Small Crabs,” Nastya Bogdava said.

“I like the sharks,” Sovhia Lamehova

“The crab with the shell. I love those things,” Kozhov said.

If you would like to help out and become a host family, go to the American Belarussian Relief Organization website.