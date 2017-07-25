Felon convicted of selling heroin in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man previously convicted of selling heroin and other drugs pleaded guilty to another drug charge in New Hanover County.

Antonio Carroway, Jr., 32, pleaded to one count of sale of heroin while attaining habitual felon status.

On April 24, 2014, Carroway sold ten bindles of heroin for $150 to a confidential informant working with Wilmington Police. The transaction happened in the area of 13th and Greenfield Streets and was caught on video.

“Two of the most important priorities in our office are to prosecute career criminals and to prosecute heroin distributors. This defendant fits into both of those categories, so our office prosecuted this case very aggressively,” said District Attorney Ben David.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews added, “The defendant has been convicted of selling heroin and other narcotics in New Hanover

County before, so it was imperative that we put a stop to his illicit activity.”

Judge Jay Hockenbury sentenced Carroway to up to nearly 10 years in prison.