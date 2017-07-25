Governor to sign school bus camera bill

Drivers caught on camera illegally passing a bus would owe a fine of $400 for the first offense, $750 for the second offense, and $1,000 for each violation after that.

Some school districts in our state, such as Wake County, already have cameras installed in buses.

The Governor Cooper will sign the bill into law at Lakeforest Elementary School, 3300 Briarcliff Dr, in Greenville, at 2:30 p.m.