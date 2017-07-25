Governor to sign school bus camera bill

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 55, aimed at punishing drivers who pass stopped school buses, into law Tuesday.

Senate Bill 55 would allow the use of photographic or video evidence to cite drivers, allowing school districts to install cameras on buses.

That means drivers who pass a stopped school bus could get a ticket in the mail.

Drivers caught on camera illegally passing a bus would owe a fine of $400 for the first offense, $750 for the second offense, and $1,000 for each violation after that.

Some school districts in our state, such as Wake County, already have cameras installed in buses.

The Governor Cooper will sign the bill into law at Lakeforest Elementary School, 3300 Briarcliff Dr, in Greenville, at 2:30 p.m.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Paul Lawson
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
FIRST ON WWAY: Wrightsboro Elementary School student saves friend on bus from choking
Read More»
Bus drives through flood
3 months ago
3 Comments for this article
Bus driver fired after moving barricade, driving through flooded road
Read More»
4 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Columbus County bus driver accused of abusing child on bus
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments