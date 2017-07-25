Holocaust ‘hidden child’ speaking at Museum of Coastal Carolina

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The woman who hid from Nazis at just 4-years-old is a guest speaker tonight at the Museum of Coastal Carolina.

Renee Fink will present “Out of Hiding (at last!)”, her personal experience of hiding from the events of the Holocaust.

By the end of World War II, six million Jews were dead and as many as 1.5 million of them were children. For those who survived, many did so in hiding with help.

In tonight’s lecture, people will learn about the hidden children of the Holocaust with a focus on Fink’s personal journey.

You can call or stop by the museum to reserve tickets.

The lecture begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, and $7.50 for children (3-12), children under 2 are free. Admission is free for museum members and active duty military or disabled veterans.