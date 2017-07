LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of using counterfeit cash at a Leland grocery store.

Leland Police say the man in this surveillance photo went into the Lowe’s Food at East Cutler Crossing on July 13. They say he used counterfeit money.

Police hope you can identify him.

If you know who he is, call Det. Hutt with Leland Police at (910) 332-5009.