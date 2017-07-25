Local salon owners and stylists fight against human trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Salon owners and stylists are fighting back against human trafficking in our area.

MISSIO Hair hosted “A Night Beyond the Chair,” a unique event Tuesday night at Belle Vue in downtown Wilmington to help the salon industry fight the issue.

Organizers said human trafficking is a growing and complex issue that is in every corner of the the country, including Wilmington. They said the best way to fight this injustice is by increasing community awareness and the opportunities for victims to be identified and intercepted.

MISSIO Hair Founder and President Lorin Van Zandt explained there are several signs to spot human trafficking.

“The biggest thing is controlling relationships,” Van Zandt said. “If for some reason there’s always a third party present, or a ‘dad’ or someone else is always calling making their appointments or sticking around during that time.”

Van Zandt said other signs include suspicious tattoos or branding, isolation, and low self-esteem. She said MISSIO Hair’s goal is to educate 90% of the salon industry in Wilmington about human trafficking by the end of 2017.

For more information about MISSIO Hair and how to spot human trafficking, click here.