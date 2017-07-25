Pet Pals: Meet Marvin, the happy pup ready for a home!

Marvin is a 10-month-old basset hound boxer mix looking for a home! Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a little ball of energy to spice up your life, meet Marvin.

Marvin is a Basset Hound and Boxer mix with so much love to give.

He has a white and tan coat and already knows how to “sit” and “fetch”.

He’s just 10-months-old but is neutered and looking for a forever home.

If you think Marvin could be a great addition to your family, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

