Pet Pals: Meet Marvin, the happy pup ready for a home!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Marvin is a 10-month-old basset hound boxer mix looking for a home! Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a little ball of energy to spice up your life, meet Marvin.

Marvin is a Basset Hound and Boxer mix with so much love to give.

He has a white and tan coat and already knows how to “sit” and “fetch”.

He’s just 10-months-old but is neutered and looking for a forever home.

If you think Marvin could be a great addition to your family, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To see other animals available for adoption, click here.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Pet Pals: Max is a 3-year-old kitty with a lot of love to give
Read More»
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Woman charged with animal cruelty, 37 dogs removed from home
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Pet Pals: Meet Max!
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments