Raduenz joins women’s hoops staff as DOBO

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – New UNCW women’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot has completed her staff with the addition of Patti Raduenz as Director of Basketball Operations for the Seahawks.

“Patti has been an instrumental part of the success of Barefoot Basketball Camps as its director for the last six years,” said Barefoot. “She brings a wealth of experience from the college and professional levels. She is a winner and was recently inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. We are thrilled to have her expertise on our staff.”

A 1997 graduate of Michigan State, Raduenz joins the Seahawks after serving as the director for Barefoot Basketball Camps the last six years. She also spent two years working as the Safe Routes to School Coordinator for the Norfolk (Va.) Public Schools.

Raduenz spent 11 seasons as the head softball coach at Elon, leading the Phoenix to 25 or more wins seven times, including four 30-win campaigns. In 2010, she guided Elon to the Southern Conference championship with a 38-21 record. She was named 2002 Big South Conference Coach-of-the-Year.

Prior to arriving at Elon, Raduenz was an assistant softball coach at North Carolina and helped the Tar Heels finish fifth in the nation in batting average in 2000. She also served as an assistant at California State-Sacramento and Iowa State.

Raduenz, who was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016, finished her career with the Spartans as the program’s all-time leader with a .372 career batting average. She also set the school’s single-season mark by hitting .422 as a senior en route to Second-Team All-America honors. In addition, she was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America® selection and earned All-Big Ten notice twice.

After graduating from Michigan State, Raduenz played professional softball for three seasons with the Georgia Pride (1997) and Durham Dragons (1997-99) of the Women’s Pro Softball League. She finished second in the WPSL in batting average and doubles in 1997.

Raduenz was selected to the USA Baseball Women’s National Team in 2004. The team won the Gold Medal in the Women’s Baseball World Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and claimed the Silver Medal in the Women’s Baseball World Series in Japan.